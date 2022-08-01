BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 42-year-old Boardman Township man was charged with inducing panic after he threatened to bring a toy gun to the Brookfield police station, hoping to create a disturbance, according to a police report.

The man made the threat by phone at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police in Boardman and Brookfield were contacted and Boardman police were able to get the suspect on the phone while he was in the parking lot of the Brookfield police station where he was supposed to turn himself in on an arrest warrant for assault, the report stated.

The Brookfield police station at that time was holding a trustees meeting with department heads so the building was locked down while officers handled the suspect.

Police ordered the man out of the car and he was arrested.

No weapons were found on the suspect or in his vehicle.

The man admitted to making the call and threatening to bring the toy gun to the station saying he was “not right in the head,” according to the police report.

The man was charged with inducing panic and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.