PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not resign a former member of their pass rush.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi won’t return to the Steelers. Schefter previously tweeted that he would return on Tuesday after it was previously confirmed from Adeniyi’s agents.

The linebacker from Nigeria played college football at Toledo before signing with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

He played for the Tennessee Titans from 2021-2022 before being released on Monday. Adeniyi had 2.5 sacks with the Titans in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Steelers also signed DT Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets practice squad. Marshall was a 2021 sixth round pick out of Arkansas.

These moves were made after the Steelers announced that defensive end Chris Wormley will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

The Steelers play in Carolina against the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-TV.