Report: Investigators believe fire at Youngstown house was intentionally set

Fire investigators found signs that gasoline had been poured around the entire home on the outside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Reports said there was a strong smell of gasoline Monday at a Youngstown home that was destroyed as fire.

Crews were called to the home at 1546 Republic Avenue around 610 p.m. by a neighbor who said someone had been living there a few weeks ago but had since moved away.

Fire investigators found signs that gasoline had been poured around the entire home on the outside.

According to reports, the fire was confined to the first floor.

Later, the homeowner called and told firefighters she had been in the hospital for a week, reports said.

Damage is listed at a total loss of $4,000. The cause is listed as arson.

There were no injuries.