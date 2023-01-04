GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An Illinois man is facing charges, accused of exposing himself at a Grove City Walmart this past April.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Jason McAllister, 28, of Joliet, Illinois, indecently exposed himself to an 18-year-old woman in a vehicle on April 19 and fled police. The vehicle chase continued onto Interstate 80 before it ceased.

PSP said that McAllister committed a similar offense several hours prior in a shopping plaza in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

McAllister is charged with fleeing and eluding, indecent exposure and other traffic offenses.

According to a news release from PSP, he was arrested in Illinois and extradited to Mercer County, where he was arraigned on December 29.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. January 11.