NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A shopper at a Newton Falls Family Dollar called law enforcement on Friday afternoon for a report of stolen groceries.

Deputies arrived just past noon on Friday responding to a call from a 90-year-old woman who said her groceries were stolen out of the back of her vehicle when she wasn’t looking.

Deputies investigated local surveillance footage, which appeared to show a suspect park next to and open the back of the victim’s car before taking items out.

A cashier at the Family Dollar reported noticing someone following the victim around the store.

The cashier was able to identify the suspect, who is suspected in another case of a local hardware store theft, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.