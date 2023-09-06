PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Philadelphia 76ers have signed former Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Danny Green to a one-year contract.

The 36-year signed with Cleveland in February after being dealt by the Grizzlies to the Rockets at the NBA trade deadline. He was immediately bought-out by Houston, making him a free agent.

Green finished out the 2022-23 regular season and the first round of the playoffs with the Cavaliers, averaging 6.5 points, and 1.3 assists, while shooting 44.8% from beyond the three-point line.

He previously spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons in Philadelphia.

The veteran has won three NBA championships in his career as a member of the Spurs, Raptors, and Lakers. According to ESPN, he is one of just three players to play in at least one one game in every postseason since 2011.

Green was originally selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 46 pick of the 2009 NBA Draft.

In 15 NBA seasons, Green has played for the Cavaliers, Spurs, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers, and Grizzlies.