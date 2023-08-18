OWINGS MILLS, Maryland (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 is reporting that former Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is signing a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $6 million.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Browns. His tenure with the Browns ended when he was sent home from practice after criticizing the team, coaches, and former teammate Myles Garrett in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

During his time in Cleveland, the three-time Pro Bowler played in 26 games and finished with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick of the Houston Texans and also spent time with the Seahawks and Titans in his NFL career.

Clowney also drew recent free agency interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars.