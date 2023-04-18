WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a fire that was deemed suspicious by local firefighters.

Officers were called to a house in the 200 block of Parkman Rd. NW just before midnight on Friday.

The back of the home was on fire, and heavy black smoke was coming from upstairs. No one was home at the time, according to the report.

Warren firefighters said the fire appeared to be suspicious with two points of origin from an unknown ignition source, according to the police report.

A 42-year-old man lived in the home, according to the report.

No further information was provided on Tuesday.