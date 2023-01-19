GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for the driver they say ran from a traffic stop where various drugs were found.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a Girard officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and reported that the vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana. The officer observed the car pull into a driveway on E. Prospect Street, where it got stuck on a raised end of the driveway. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away down Broadway Avenue, according to a police report. Police said the driver was carrying a Sheetz bag while he ran.

The officer lost sight of the driver but questioned the passenger — a 26-year-old woman — who they said had remained in the vehicle.

Police said the woman identified the driver as 27-year-old Arbie Murray, of Niles.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered multiple bags of marijuana, small bags containing various pills, two scales, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Diazepam pills, as well as unidentified tablets and other items. Also seized from the vehicle was a cell phone belonging to Murray and $101 in cash, the report stated.

Police were unable to find Murray, but a K-9 was used to track his trail, and several bags of marijuana were discovered along the way, according to the police report.

Police also discovered that Murray had 24 active suspensions under his driver’s license, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Murray’s arrest on traffic charges. Additional drug-related charges are also pending.

The woman was cited for wrongful entrustment.