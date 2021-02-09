Report: Driver tells Youngstown police that suspected cocaine was baking soda, offers to eat it

She was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine and booked into the Mahoning County Jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Reports said the driver of a car pulled over in Youngstown Tuesday morning for an improper turn offered to eat a bag of white powder police found in her purse.

Jasmine Anderson, 30, of Palmer Avenue, told officers the powder was baking soda and she eats it all the time, reports said.

Instead, she was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

The car was pulled over about 1:30 a.m. at Gibson Street and Miller Avenue, reports said. According to police, a records check found out she has a theft warrant from Liberty police.

Reports said Anderson told police she had nothing illegal in the vehicle when asked. Police found the bag of white powder during their search of the car.

Anderson was taken into custody because officers had no way to test the powder and it was in a bag similar to the same kind used by drug dealers, police said.

Last month, a man pulled over by police told officers a bag of brown powder that was in his car was dirt and he eats it often. Police tested the bag and found no traces of drugs inside.