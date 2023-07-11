GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – A horse had to be euthanized after it was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

According to a traffic crash report from the Goshen Police Department, the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the 7900 block of Middletown Rd.

The report states that a 17-year-old boy from Greenford was driving a truck behind a 17-year-old girl who was riding a horse. He then hit the back of the horse, sending the girl flying off of the horse. The girl didn’t have serious injuries, but the horse had to be euthanized, according to the report.

The report states that the boy told police that he was looking down at his phone at the time and did not realize that he was approaching the horse so quickly.

He was charged with failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and texting while driving.