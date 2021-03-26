Report: Dad in whiskers arrested after police investigate squalid house

When officers arrived, several adults were outside of the home

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Thursday after police investigated a report of child endangering and a squalid home.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:27 p.m. to a home in the 3700 block of Ellwood Ave. NE by the Howland Fire Department, who was assisting a patient who fell. The children’s grandmother had reported to police that she believed all of the adults in the house were on drugs due to their behavior, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, several adults were outside of the home, and the children’s grandmother was changing a child’s diaper on the front lawn. That child and another appeared to be covered in feces.

A medic on the scene showed officers a diaper that was taken off of a child. That diaper was full of feces and bleeding through the diaper, according to the police report.

Several of the adults at the home appeared to be under the influence, police said. One man was walking around with lipstick all around his lips and penises drawn on his arms.

Inside the house, officers found a woman in a bedroom full of trash who appeared to be under the influence.

Police say the kitchen and other rooms of the house contained garbage strewn about, food lying around that appeared to be there for days, and a bathtub with standing water in it. Police also observed a bedroom containing bunk beds with what appeared to be dried feces on the sheets.

During the investigation, the children’s father, 24-year-old Lucas Snyder, came walking up the side of the house with appeared to be whiskers drawn on his face.

During his interaction with police, he became violent and wrestled with officers until they were able to handcuff him, according to a report. At one point, three officers reported having to wrestle Snyder to the ground.

During all of this, the children’s mother was being treated by paramedics after falling down the steps.

Snyder was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of child endangering and obstructing official business.

The children’s mother, Madison Culver, also faces child endangering charges, though she wasn’t booked into the jail.

Two of the three children were turned over to Culver’s family. The third child was turned over to Snyder’s parents.