CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio have reached agreement on a contract buyout.

Rubio stepped away from the team prior to the season to address his mental health.

According to the report, the move will save the Cavs $6.1 million this season, and $6.4 million for next season.

The buyout, which likely ends Rubio’s NBA career, will give the team financial relief, and will also open up a spot on the roster.

The 32-year old played in 33 games for the Cavaliers last season as he worked his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2021.

Last season, he averaged just 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for Cleveland.

The former No. 5 overall pick was traded by Minnesota to Cleveland in 2021, then later dealt to Indiana in 2022.

He re-signed with the Cavaliers on a three-year free agent contract in the summer of 2022.