Report: Calif. driver charged with OVI after driving semi off I-80 in Weathersfield Twp.

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck driver from California is facing OVI charges after troopers say he was impaired when he drove his semi off the road on Interstate 80.

The crash happened about 1:44 p.m. Wednesday near Salt Springs Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Efrem Willis, 53, of Marina Del Rey, was traveling southwest on I-80 when he lost control, went off the road and into a ditch.

EMS personnel told troopers that when they arrived, Willis was unconscious behind the wheel and that they administered naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, to revive him, according to a crash report.

Willis was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. He is facing failure to control and OVI charges.