BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) -The Cleveland Browns have officially released veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The 5-time Pro Bowler now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry.

“Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

The move comes after the Browns reportedly acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cowboys over the weekend.

Landry was granted permission to seek a trade, but no deal come to fruition.

The Browns were interested in Landry returning, but were unable to agree on a restructured contract.

With the release, the Browns net a cap savings of $14.9 million.

He spent four seasons in Cleveland after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins in 2018.

He played in 59 games with the Browns, piling up 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 120 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 137 passing yards with one touchdown.