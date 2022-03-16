BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Browns will release tight end Austin Hooper as a post June-1 designation.

The move creates $9.5 million in salary cap space.

Hooper, a former two-time Pro Bowler with Atlanta, spent two seasons in Cleveland after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

He finishes his time with the Browns with 84 receptions, 780 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Browns previously placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku, with former fourth round pick Harrison Bryant likewise on the roster at the position.