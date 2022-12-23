BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a 4-year contract extension with veteran right tackle Jack Conklin.

The new deal is worth $60 million with $31 million fully guaranteed.

Conklin has played in 34 games with the Browns after signing as a free agent in 2020.

He was originally selected at No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Last season, Conklin struggled to stay healthy, suffering a torn patellar tendon. He played in just 7 games in 2021.

Along with Conklin, the Browns also have veteran guards Joel Bitionio and Wyatt Teller signed to long-term contracts, keeping their line intact for the foreseeable future.