HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Michael Woods is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter reports that Browns’ team doctors have not yet had a chance to evaluate the injury yet.

Woods was a sixth-round draft choice of the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022.

In his first season in the NFL, Woods appeared in 10 games. He finished the campaign with 5 receptions for 45 yards.

Woods battled injuries last season, missing the entire preseason. He also was inactive for the first five games of the regular season.