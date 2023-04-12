HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WKBN) – FOX 26 in Houston is reporting that Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.

The second-year player was arrested on Monday in Harris County, Texas.

The report states that Winfrey allegedly caused bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

The 22-year old was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He played in 13 games for Cleveland during his rookie season. He finished the season with 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Browns say they are aware of the situation and are currently gathering more information.