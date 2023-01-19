(WKBN)- An assistant for the Cleveland Browns is interviewing for a new position, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN, Browns defensive backs coach Jeff Howard is in the interview process for the vacant linebackers coach position with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Howard has been with the Browns for the past three seasons. He was previously an assistant with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Browns hired former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz as the new defensive coordinator.

Los Angeles recently fired their linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite. The Chargers are coming off a playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.