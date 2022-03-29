CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with free agent center Ethan Pocic, according to national reports.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the agreement Tuesday morning.

Pocic is 26 years old and has started 40 games over the last five years in Seattle.

He was a 2nd round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2017, and a First Team All-American at Louisiana State University.

Cleveland has needs on the offensive line this season following their release of 8-year veteran JC Tretter.

Fourth year pro Nick Harris was the only other center listed on the Browns depth chart heading into the offseason.