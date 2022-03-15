BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say the Browns have acquired outside linebacker Chase Winovich from the Patriots in a trade.

New England receives linebacker Mack Wilson in the deal.

Winovich has spent the past three seasons in New England. Last season he appeared in 13 games, finishing the campaign with 22 tackles.

He was originally selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Winovich played college football at Michigan.

Wilson was likewise drafted in 2019, selected in the fifth round by Cleveland. Last season he appeared in 14 games, finishing with 42 tackles.