STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man who was a suspect in a carjacking early Thursday morning offered to surrender to police if they would allow him to smoke crack cocaine.

Matthew McCracken, 45, of Sheridan Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Also booked into the jail by Youngstown police on charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest was Desiree Bollinger, 34, who was with McCracken at his home. She was released on bond and is being arraigned Friday.

Struthers police were called about 6:45 a.m. to the Sami Quick Stop on Youngstown-Poland Road for a man who said he was inside to get a cup of coffee on his way to work when McCracken jumped in his car, which he left running, and tried to drive away.

The man tried to grab McCracken but was dragged several feet before McCracken was able to drive away, reports said.

Youngstown police were already in the area because a man fitting McCracken’s description was seen at a gas station across the street on the Youngstown side looking in cars. They chased McCracken to the home on Sheridan Road.

McCracken parked the car in the garage, and he and Bollinger shut the door when police arrived, reports said.

Reports said the pair refused several orders to come out, although Bollinger eventually did come out.

McCracken said he would come out if he could smoke crack one more time, however that request was refused. City police kicked in the front door and took him into custody.

After he was arrested, McCracken told police he had swallowed several pills inside. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be examined before he was taken to the jail.