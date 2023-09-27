FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 is reporting that Austintown Fitch graduate Billy Price has been signed to the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys.

Price has worked his way back from a bicep injury after being released by the Saints back in July. He originally signed with New Orleans back in June.

Price is a 5-year NFL veteran who has played for the Bengals (2018-20), New York Giants (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022).

