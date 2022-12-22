COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized.

According to a Columbiana police report, officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Dec. 9 to the 500 block of Parkview Drive on a report of an aggressive animal. The caller said that a raccoon attempted to attack their dog.

The officer found the raccoon on the property and tried to get it to run away, but it charged him. Another officer was called in and both tried to get the animal to leave but it wouldn’t and charged both officers, according to the police report.

One of the officers “safely, quickly and humanly” euthanized the raccoon, the report stated.