WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police were called to a home where two children, 18 cats and one dog had to be removed Wednesday afternoon.

Workers with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County called police about the property in the 200 block of Belmont Street NE around 2 p.m.

Officers were unable to enter the home due to the odor of urine, feces and bleach. Agents showed officers photos of the children’s bedrooms that were covered in feces and urine stains, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they said Roy King, 37, and Taylor Mick, 29, were cleaning the home and had been cleaning for over an hour. When police attempted to enter the home, they noticed the living area had no furniture and was covered in dirt, some sticky film and dead bugs, according to the report.

Reports said that the two children were taken into the custody of Children Services. The report noted the agency had been involved with the family in a similar matter previously.

Both King and Roy were arraigned on two counts of child endangering Thursday morning. They pleaded not guilty and each had a personal bond of $2,500.