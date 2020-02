Crews will be working in that area to replace an overhead truss sign

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers could be impacted by a traffic alert in Mahoning County Tuesday evening.

According to ODOT Akron, traffic along I-80 westbound will be reduced to one lane between SR 46 and I-76 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Crews will be working in that area to replace an overhead truss sign.