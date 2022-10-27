CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion voters will be deciding on a replacement levy for the township’s police department.

The five year, one mill levy would bring tax valuations up to 2022 and replace a levy passed in 2017.

In total, the replacement levy would generate about $191,000 for Champion police.

It would only generate about $34,000 extra dollars a year for the department, but Chief Larry Skaggs says that money would go a long way.

He says the department recently used ARP funds to buy a new cruiser so it wouldn’t affect their budget.

Should the levy fail, the department stands to lose $157,000 from its current annual budget.

“It’s a lot to ask in times right now but this is one of those where in the bottom dollar it is going to affect us,” Skaggs said.

If the levy passes, it would cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 a little more than $34 a year, which is $6 more than what they’re currently paying.