AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A repeat OVI offender will serve time in jail after his latest case, which involved a crash that knocked out power to several homes in Austintown earlier this year.

Nicholas Cavucci, 49, will serve 70 days in jail for his latest OVI conviction, as well as 30 days for a past OVI conviction from 2022, along with a probation violation.

Cavucci learned his sentence Monday in a Mahoning County court in Austintown. As part of his sentence, he was also ordered to spend 55 days on house arrest as well as two years on probation. He was ordered to pay fines and court costs and receive an alcohol assessment, and his driver’s license was suspended for two years.

Charges against Cavucci were filed in June after a crash on Parkgate Avenue.

Police said Cavucci was driving a car that smashed into a utility pole, went through a neighbor’s yard, hit a railroad tie and then came to a rest alongside a home, causing minor damage. Power was knocked out to several homes in the area as a result of the crash.

Crews took Cavucci to the hospital, but police reported that he smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he was removed from the vehicle. Police said a half-empty bottle of vodka was in the vehicle.