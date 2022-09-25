EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed.

It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017.

When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who live on Michigan Avenue become blocked in.

The bridge was supposed to reopen Sept. 23, according to ODOT’s website in July 2022.

It’s not clear when the bridge will reopen. We reached out to ODOT and officials with East Liverpool and are waiting to hear back.