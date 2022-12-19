YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Outgoing Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, announced Monday his final class of nominees to attend one of the nation’s military academies.
Ryan nominated 13 candidates that have excelled academically and as leaders in their communities.
Each nominee interviewed with the 13th District Nomination Committee.
“To be considered for acceptance at one of our nation’s military academies is a great honor for our students who have excelled in their communities and are now committing themselves to years of service and leadership,” Ryan said. “In spite of the difficult times our country faces right now, our future is bright in their hands, and I am grateful for my role in nominating such dedicated and inspiring students.”
The nominated students are as follows:
Gavin Hyde
Son of Robert and Tonya Hyde
Boardman High School
Naval Academy
Ethan DunLany
Son of Joseph and Jeanette DunLany
Boardman High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Christian Mudrey
Son of Matthew and Suzie Mudrey
Mathews High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
Sahara Lawver
Daughter of Craig Lawver and Heidi Schumaker
Western Reserve High School
United States Naval Academy
Seth Young
Son of Larry Young
Ellet Senior High School
United States Military Academy
Arlene Adams
Daughter of Brian and Trisha Adams
Newton Falls High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
Logan Flament
Son of Jeff and Sarah Flament
Poland Seminary High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
Matthew Gnandt
Son of Ryan and Julianna Gnandt
Catholic High School (Virginia Beach, Virginia)
United States Air Force Academy
Taylor Dolson
Daughter of David and Karen Dolson
Walsh Jesuit High School & Air Force Academy Preparatory School
United States Air Force Academy
Griffin Wack
Son of Charles & Deborah Wack
Hubbard High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
Abigail Sears
Daughter of David and Thea Sears
Culver Academies (Culver, Indiana)
United States Naval Academy
Hunter Haines
Son of Kenneth Haines and Jennifer Pence
Champion High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
Cody Coontz
Son of Marty and Staci Coontz
Rootstown High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy