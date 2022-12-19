YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Outgoing Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, announced Monday his final class of nominees to attend one of the nation’s military academies.

Ryan nominated 13 candidates that have excelled academically and as leaders in their communities.

Each nominee interviewed with the 13th District Nomination Committee.

“To be considered for acceptance at one of our nation’s military academies is a great honor for our students who have excelled in their communities and are now committing themselves to years of service and leadership,” Ryan said. “In spite of the difficult times our country faces right now, our future is bright in their hands, and I am grateful for my role in nominating such dedicated and inspiring students.”

The nominated students are as follows:

Gavin Hyde

Son of Robert and Tonya Hyde

Boardman High School

Naval Academy

Ethan DunLany

Son of Joseph and Jeanette DunLany

Boardman High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Christian Mudrey

Son of Matthew and Suzie Mudrey

Mathews High School

United States Military Academy at West Point

Sahara Lawver

Daughter of Craig Lawver and Heidi Schumaker

Western Reserve High School

United States Naval Academy



Seth Young

Son of Larry Young

Ellet Senior High School

United States Military Academy

Arlene Adams

Daughter of Brian and Trisha Adams

Newton Falls High School

United States Military Academy at West Point



Logan Flament

Son of Jeff and Sarah Flament

Poland Seminary High School

United States Military Academy at West Point

Matthew Gnandt

Son of Ryan and Julianna Gnandt

Catholic High School (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

United States Air Force Academy



Taylor Dolson

Daughter of David and Karen Dolson

Walsh Jesuit High School & Air Force Academy Preparatory School

United States Air Force Academy



Griffin Wack

Son of Charles & Deborah Wack

Hubbard High School

United States Military Academy at West Point



Abigail Sears

Daughter of David and Thea Sears

Culver Academies (Culver, Indiana)

United States Naval Academy



Hunter Haines

Son of Kenneth Haines and Jennifer Pence

Champion High School

United States Military Academy at West Point



Cody Coontz

Son of Marty and Staci Coontz

Rootstown High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy