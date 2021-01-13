Rep. Tim Ryan gives update on Capitol Police investigation

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Investigations are being conducted into members of Congress who may have given tours to rioters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan gave another update Wednesday on the investigation into the Capitol riots.

He said some Congress members are being looked at for possibly giving rioters tours of the Capitol in the days leading up to January 6.

Whether or not they knew those people were rioters is unknown, and he was unsure of how many Congress members were being looked at.

Ryan also said leaders of the capitol police have made it difficult for them to get information in the investigation.

“We’re not getting the kind of information flow from the Capitol Police. Many of you know this is an issue we’ve been trying to deal with that hasn’t changed much in the last week,” Ryan said.

More than 30 Democratic members of Congress are calling for an investigation into what they believe were suspicious tours of the U.S. Capitol, alleging that the visitors to the Capitol Complex on Tuesday appeared to be “associated” with the Wednesday rally ahead of the breach of the Capitol building.