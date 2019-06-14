Rep. Tim Ryan among Democratic candidates in first of two debates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WYTV) - Democrats have announced which presidential candidates will face off against each other in two debates later this month.

On Thursday, the party revealed the 20 candidates who made it onto the debate stage.

To split them up, there will be two debates on June 26 and 27.

Local Congressman Tim Ryan will be part of the first debate.

Candidates in June 26 debate:

Cory Booker

Beto O'Rourke

Elizabeth Warren

Tim Ryan

Julian Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

Candidates in June 27 debate: