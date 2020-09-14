Rep. Ryan says he will not debate challenger Hagan unless she moves into district

Tim Ryan has been getting criticized on social media for not holding debates with challenger Christina Hagan

(WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said he’d consider debating his Republican opponent as soon as she moves into the 13th Congressional District.

Ryan has been getting criticized on social media for not holding debates with challenger Christina Hagan, a state representative who lives just west of Alliance in Stark County, but outside the boundaries of the 13th district.

“I’ve always participated in debates. I think it would be nice if she moved into the district before we did a debate. She’s not from here, she’s making all kinds of wild accusations and she doesn’t even live here. So maybe if she moved into the district we can start scheduling debates,” Ryan said.

Hagan released the following statement, taking aim at Ryan’s visit to Farrell on Monday to address NLMK union steelworkers on strike.

“Despite being an elected official for two decades, Tim Ryan is once again dodging the voters because he has no substance. I guess he’s still running for president and that’s why he was standing with workers in Pennsylvania today. I just wish he would have stood with Ohio’s workers for the last 18 years he’s been in Congress.”