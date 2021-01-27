Rep. Bill Johnson says Biden’s halt to Keystone pipeline puts thousands out of work

More than 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the comings weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction on the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline has been halted

President Joe Biden revoked the permit on his first day in office last week.

The 1,700-mile pipeline was planned to carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Environmental groups applauded Biden’s move. Supporters of the project are disappointed.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th District, said Biden is doing what he said he was going to do and that is “throttle hydraulic fracturing and eliminate America’s use of fossil fuels.”

“There is no question about it that the oil and gas community is watching very closely these Biden Administration policies. I don’t think there is any question that it has taken everybody off guard that on day one, he cancels the Keystone XL Pipeline and puts thousands of oil and gas workers and pipeline builders out of work,” Johnson said.

Biden said leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with his administration’s economic and climate imperatives.