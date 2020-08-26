Rep. Bill Johnson makes stop in Lisbon, decries Green New Deal

He praised local first responders and other heroes, keeping with the theme of Wednesday's RNC program

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – As the RNC continues, Valley Congressman Bill Johnson spent Wednesday rallying GOP supporters in the area.

Johnson made a stop at party headquarters in Lisbon around noon. He praised local first responders and other heroes, keeping with the theme of Wednesday’s RNC program.

He also said Joe Biden’s plans for energy and the environment would severely cripple oil and gas exploration and development, a business employs thousands in our area of the country.

“That would throttle things like that cracker plant, the economic opportunities that have been created because of energy development here in our region. The Green New Deal and Joe Biden does not fly here in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the Republican National Convention has been very positive and upbeat in its first two days.