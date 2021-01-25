Rep. Bill Johnson considers Senate run

Johnson said he is "humbled" by those who have asked him to consider a seat in the Senate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, said he is considering a Senate run.

Johnson made the announcement Monday after Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said he will not seek reelection in 2022.

The congressman said he is “seriously considering this opportunity.” He said over the next few weeks he will talk to family, friends and supporters to determine if he will run.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th District, also announced Monday the he, too, is considering a Senate run.