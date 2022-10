EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for over three years.

The Elizabeth Street Bridge will reopen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ODOT has worked on the bridge since last summer, but it’s been closed since 2017 when it was found to be deteriorating.

Mayor Greg Bricker the two oldest residents in that neighborhood will be the first to drive over the bridge.