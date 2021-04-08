Rental scooters now available in downtown Warren

The scooters have a range of about 40 miles before needing to be recharged

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new way to get around downtown Warren, and it’s fun, too.

There are electric scooters available for rent around Courthouse Square.

You just download the Bird app to your phone, scan the barcode on the scooter, pay and ride.

“We thought it was a nice menu of options for some of our residents to move around and get around in a different way, a more environmentally friendly way. Also, it was a nice addition to some of the transportation that we are trying to create in the city,” said Mayor Doug Franklin.

There are 25 scooters available to rent. The company, Swipe-N-Ride, plans to put 100 around downtown eventually.

The scooters can be rented in increments of $5, $20 and $50-dollars.

Each has a GPS unit to show its location.

The scooters have a range of about 40 miles before needing to be recharged.