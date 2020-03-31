Renovations underway for Youngstown’s Uptown Theater

The company that owns the theater plans on keeping its marquee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The renovation of an old Youngstown theater is underway, 26 years after its last show.

RES Group, the company that owns the Uptown Theater building on Market Street, is not only renovating the theater, but also what was known as the Viking Lounge next door.

The group plans on keeping the theater’s marquee.

Workers have already stripped away a metal section that covered the second floor, revealing the building’s original facade from 1926.

New roofs and windows have been installed and inside, all the floors and walls will be replaced.

RES Group wouldn’t say what the building will be used for, how much the renovations are costing or when they will be finished.

The last show at the Uptown Theater was on April 1, 1994. It was “Pump Boys and Dinettes” by Easy Street Productions.