Renovations to main Youngstown library still in design process

The main branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some major changes are coming to a couple of libraries in the Mahoning Valley.

Bids were awarded for the Campbell Library branch for its Cultural Literacy and Workforce Community Center.

Library Executive Director Aimee Fifarek gave an update on the Main Library’s renovation and future building at a meeting on Monday.

“Limited historic renovation, a small addition with adding a large meeting space with upgraded technology. Expanding our children’s area, adding green space outside, which can be used for programming as well as for just general enjoyment,” she said.

Fifarek said a date hasn’t been set yet for the project to start because they are still in the middle of designing it.

But, she said the Main Library’s renovation will likely start in the summer and be finished in 2021.