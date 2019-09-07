Renovations to east side grandstand complete at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium

The new bleacher seats are ready for Youngstown State University's home opener on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work is wrapping up on Stambaugh Stadium’s east grandstand in Youngstown.

The new bleacher seats will be ready to go for YSU Penguins fans at Saturday’s home opener, which kicks off at 2 p.m.

The seats will offer a world-class view of the game.

The new grandstand also includes the Constantini Multimedia Center, which was funded in part by a $1 million gift from YSU alumnus Dan Constantini.

The center has sports broadcasting classrooms and a new press box.

“We will have everything finished up. There will be a little bit of touch up stuff that will have to happen over the next week or so, but in terms of fully operational, we’ve got our occupancy permit from the state of Ohio and we will be going full tilt tomorrow,” said John Hyden, associate vice president of YSU’s Facilities and Support Services.

If you want to sit in the new seats to catch the view, you have to buy an “east grandstand” ticket.