(WKBN) – The Interstate 80 rest area eastbound near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border is closed for renovations.

The welcome center there in Mercery County closed Sept. 1. The restrooms, parking lot and outdoor rest area closed Tuesday. The entire facility is expected to reopen January 2025.

Travelers can use the rest facilities on I-80 eastbound in Venango County and Interstate 79 northbound and southbound in Mercer and Crawford counties.

The I-79 rest stops in Lawrence County remain closed as renovations wrap up there. The closure there has been extended to Oct. 20.