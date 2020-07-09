Renewal levies for Mahoning County’s disabled, elderly approved for November ballot

Superintendent Bill Whitacre explained how the money is being used

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County commissioners approved two renewal levies going on the November ballot.

One is a three mill measure to support the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Superintendent Bill Whitacre explained how the money is being used.

“This levy will support children through early intervention at Leonard Kirtz School, people in residential services — we have about 950 people on Medicaid waivers now that receive services in the community, adult day services, transportation,” he said.

Commissioners also agreed to place a one mill renewal for Mahoning County senior citizens programming, which serves 11,000 older residents in the county.