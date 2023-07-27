BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News has learned that hundreds of flags and grave markers honoring service men and women removed from a cemetery without permission have been returned to a local veterans group.

Bazetta police are investigating the incident.

Earlier Thursday, the veterans’ group shared their frustration surrounding the missing markers.

Anyone familiar with Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta can spot what’s missing right away. Police say anywhere from 400 to 600 flags and markers were taken from the cemetery during the afternoon of July 19.

Robert Mangold is a retired U.S. Army colonel and a member of American Legion Post 540.

“I just could not believe that all of these flags and markers were gone. I just could not conceive in my mind why someone would do this. It disrespects the veterans, and it disrespects the families of the veterans,” Mangold said. “It hits home to every single veteran, whether you serve three years, six, or in my case, 30.”

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured images of the flags being removed.

“At first, it was possibly a communication mixup, however, as things unfolded, it was subsequently learned that no one had permission to do this,’ said Christopher Herlinger, with the Bazetta Township Police Department.

Mangold says the markers and flags can be replaced, but the hardest part is knowing that some of the veterans buried at the cemetery may never be honored with those items ever again. The writing on some of the older graves has deteriorated because of weather and age and without a notation on the headstone or a plaque indicating military service, there is no way of knowing.

“These markers in many cases are the only way that we know that a veteran is resting here. There are no paper records that we know of where veterans have been laid to rest in this cemetery,” Mangold said. “I’m pretty God darn angry about it. There are veterans here whose graves have been lost forever. We will never be able to identify where they lay because this thing is gone. There’s no marker. There is no inscritpon.”