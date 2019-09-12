Remembrance ceremony in Austintown brings loved ones together to pray for 9/11 victims

Over 100 people gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Park to reflect, mourn and be together as one

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – “We meet not only to memorialize this day, we gather to honor the many, many sacrifices made. We lift up our prayers for this nation, praying for the families and the friends who still live in the absence of their loved ones.”

Marking the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, people across the country paused to reflect.

In Austintown, over 100 people gathered at the 9/11 Memorial Park to reflect, mourn and be together as one.

While time has changed many things, the emotion of this day remains the same.

An annual ceremony captures the true patriotism of our community.

“18 years ago, our country faced an unimaginable enemy… death and destruction that came before our country. There were 3,000 lives, souls that were lost that tragic day,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

“These acts shattered steel but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve,” said Austintown Trustee Jim Davis.

Honoring those who will never be forgotten.

The emotion of this day and all the memories that are tied to it are still so very raw.

But just as the two steel beams stand in Austintown’s 9/11 Memorial Park, our community stands tall, thanking and praying for the men and women who serve our country and community.

“We need to embrace this place of light, this cathedral of remembrance, this sacred location that was wield into a reality by a patriot and his friends. The twisted steel girders, the white granite stones, the urn full of Earth. Reminders to us all that we need to be vigilant and protect our house, our neighborhood, our town, our country,” said Austintown Police Lt. Mark Skowron.

Under cloudy skies, the somber remembrance ceremony was met with moments of reflection. How our first responders, military members and even everyday heroes answer the call to serve. Never thinking twice.

“We stand at post here and in foreign lands. As in the Book of Isaiah, we hear a voice cry out, ‘Whom shall we send, who will go for us?’ and we answer, ‘Send us,'” Lt. Skowron said.

“Those are the true heroes of America,” Davis said.