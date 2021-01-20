Remembering the signs and symptoms of frostbite

Very young children and the elderly are particularly susceptible to cold injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The winter cold can be dangerous. The longer you’re outside in it, the higher your risk becomes for frostbite.

A hand without a glove or mitten, or even your cheek or chin if not covered by a scarf are extremely vulnerable to tissue damage.

Your skin will get red and painful but then the pain goes away, but that’s a sign to get out of the cold and seek emergency care.

“It’s a continuum. Early cold injuries would be accompanied by red, by pain, and then as it progresses and becomes more severe, it would almost blanch, turning white, and become painless and then, even worse than that, would start turning colors and becoming necrotic, like dark,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Very young children and the elderly are particularly susceptible to cold injuries, but Dr. Fertel says even healthy and fit people need to take precautions.

If you begin to shiver, he says it’s time to get out of the cold.