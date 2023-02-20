EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — One of Ohio’s greatest natural disasters took place in Xenia on April 3, 1974. A tornado carved a half-mile wide path through the heart of the city, killing 30 people.

Monday, people from Xenia with memories of that, handed out supplies in East Palestine. They remembered what it was like to receive emergency assistance.

These people represent a church in Xenia called Declare the Works Ministries. They spent over $1,000 to bring bottled water, gallon jugs of water, diapers and some food to pass out for free.

And they were amazed at the response from the people receiving it.

“I can’t believe how appreciative the people are. They’re not expecting, they’re appreciative. And we keep giving more and more and their eyes just open wider and wider. A lot of tears of joy,” said Jonathan Pointer of Declare the Works Ministries.

Reverend Pointer expects he’ll be back with more supplies to pass out in the East Palestine area.