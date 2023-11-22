YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, marks 60 years since the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The 35th president of the United States died after being shot in Dallas during a motorcade ride through the city.

CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite broke the news to a shocked nation.

More than half a century later, his life continues to inspire and his death continues to spark questions and interpretations about the events of Nov. 22, 1963.

Three years before he was killed, the then-senator and presidential candidate made a stop in the Mahoning Valley. On Oct. 9, 1960, Kennedy was in Youngstown speaking about the decline of the steel industry.

In his remarks, he explained the local and national consequences of decreased steel production. More of what he said can be found on the JFK Presidential Library and Museum website.