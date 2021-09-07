Remembering 9/11, West Middlesex to hold special parade

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Happening this weekend in honor of 9/11, West Middlesex is holding a parade.

One of the main features will be a special float — a to-scale model of the Twin Towers.

It’s exactly 167 times smaller than the actually buildings were.

The builders of this statue say they wanted to build it for years and they’re proud to honor all firefighters with it.

“We built it in honor of the firemen who lost their lives that day and other people who lost their lives on 9/11. We’re coming up on the 20th anniversary already. It just seems like yesterday, and there’s a lot of history the younger generation doesn’t realize,” said Jeffery Hogue, one of the builders.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. along Route 18 to the West Middlesex High School where they will have a special program.

The statue will remain there for a time and then will eventually be moved to its permanent home at the West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department.